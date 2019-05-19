Turkey expects S-400 and Lockheed's F-35

The U.S. will "sooner or later" have to face reality and understand that Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 systems is a done deal, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that Ankara would jointly produce the next generation S-500 system with Moscow.

American officials have called Turkey's planned purchase "deeply problematic," saying it would risk its F-35 partnership because it would compromise the jets, made by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

"They (the U.S.) are passing the ball around in the midfield now, showing some reluctance," Erdogan declared. "But sooner or later, we will receive the F-35s. (The U.S.) not delivering them is not an option."