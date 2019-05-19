Australia economy in focus after surprise election result

Australia's Liberal-led conservative government is headed for a surprise win, though it's unclear whether the Scott Morrison-led coalition can govern with an outright majority or will need to negotiate support from independents.

The national election comes at a pivotal time for Australia, as global trade rivalries, falling home values, record debt and stagnant wage growth bite.

The economy, which has been expanding for 27 years and counting, nearly stalled in the second half of 2018, while the country's central bank is expected to begin cutting interest rates as soon as next month.

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, AUSE, CROC, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, DAUD, FLAU, UAUD