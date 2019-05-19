May plans 'bold' offer for Brexit deal support

Theresa May has pledged to set out a "new and improved" Brexit deal next month as she attempts to put together a cross-party coalition of MPs to finally pass her Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

The "bold offer" is expected to include new proposals to uphold EU standards of workers' rights and environmental protection to win over some Labour MPs despite the collapse of cross-party talks last week.

May is also holding renewed talks with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party to see whether she can overcome their opposition.

