Nordson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.34M (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ndsn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.