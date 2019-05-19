Qudian Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.76M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, qd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.