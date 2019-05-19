International Game Technology PLC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, igt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.