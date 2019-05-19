Google suspends some business with Huawei after U.S. blacklist - Reuters

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is dealing a blow to Huawei by suspending certain business with the Chinese equipment maker after the Trump administration moved to blacklist it, Reuters reports.

All business that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses is affected, according to the report.

That means Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to Android, and its next smartphones outside of China will lose access to popular apps including Gmail and the Google Play store. It will still have access to a version of Android available through an open source license, but without Google's tech support and collaboration.

Usually benefiting from Huawei's woes: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK).