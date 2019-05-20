Oil rises as OPEC+ seen keeping output cut plans

Crude futures climbed 1.4% to $63.78/bbl overnight after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih indicated there was consensus among OPEC and allied oil producers to drive down crude inventories "gently," although his country would remain responsive to the needs of what he called a fragile market.

"This second half, our preference is to maintain production management to keep inventories on their way declining gradually, softly but certainly declining towards normal levels," he told a news conference following a ministerial OPEC+ panel in Jeddah.

