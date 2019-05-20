Boeing admits flaws in 737 MAX simulator

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has acknowledged it had to correct flaws in its 737 MAX flight simulator software used to train pilots after recently discovering that they couldn't accurately replicate the difficult conditions created by a malfunctioning MCAS anti-stall system, which played a role in both the Ethiopian and Lion Air disasters.

The company did not indicate when it first became aware of the problem, and whether it informed regulators, but its statement marked the first time Boeing admitted there was a software design flaw linked to the 737 MAX.

The disclosure is the latest blow to the reputation of Boeing and will challenge CEO Dennis Muilenburg on engineering a recovery course.