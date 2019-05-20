Stocks in Australia soar on Morrison victory

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose to an 11-year high overnight as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Liberal-led conservative government claimed a surprise victory at national elections.

The index climbed 1.7% to 6,476, boosted by bank, coal miner, property and healthcare stocks.

Those were among the sectors most affected by the campaign of the opposition Labor Party, which had pledged to take strong action on climate change and property tax loopholes.

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, EWO, AUSE, CROC, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, DAUD, FLAU, UAUD