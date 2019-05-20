Chipmakers slip on Huawei blacklisting

Several key chipmaker suppliers, including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), have reportedly cut off Huawei after the Trump administration added the Chinese company to a trade blacklist last week.

Over the weekend, Google suspended some trade with Huawei, leaving it with access only to the open-source version of Android.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), which usually benefits from Huawei's woes, is up 4.1% premarket, while Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares are 1.6% higher.