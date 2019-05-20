Concessions expected to clear T-Mobile-Sprint deal

Following talks with the FCC, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are planning to announce commitments to the U.S. government within days that include asset sales and rural-service guarantees to help secure regulatory approval for their $26.5B merger, Bloomberg reports.

Among them: The sale of one of their prepaid brands, a three-year buildout of their 5G network and a reiterated pledge not to raise prices while the network is being constructed.

The deal has stoked concerns of reduced competition in the wireless industry because the number of major players would fall from four to three.