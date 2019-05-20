Exxon Iraq deal slowed by evacuation

A major oil deal between Iraq and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was "very close" but had been slowed by Exxon's decision on Saturday to pull 60 of its international personnel from the West Qurna oil field.

"Had we concluded we would have signed a heads of agreement," Iraq's Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban declared, "but now they are out of the country, why should I run after them?"

Exxon's evacuation came days after Washington sent non-essential staff home from its U.S. embassy in Baghdad over what it said was a security alert caused by threats from Iran.