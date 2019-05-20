Powell speaks at Atlanta Fed conference

High on the agenda this evening is a keynote speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Atlanta Fed's annual Financial Markets Conference, entitled "Mapping the Financial Frontier: What does the next decade hold?"

Investors are also likely to monitor a flurry of other speakers today including Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

Ahead of the events, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was up 1 bps at around 2.4015, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.8307.