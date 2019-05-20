Futures dip as trade worries continue into new week

A move by the White House on Friday to remove steel import tariffs on Canada and Mexico added to optimism overnight, but U.S. stock index futures have now turned around, pointing to opening losses of 50 points for the DJIA.

President Trump appears unwilling to offer a similar olive branch to Beijing, saying that any agreement had to be weighted in America's favor and couldn't be a "50-50" proposition, as the Huawei blacklist added to trade concerns.

Risk-off sentiment was also seen due to the current tensions in the Gulf region, with a weekend tweet in which Trump threatened "the official end of Iran."