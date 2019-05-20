DISH to acquire EchoStar's BSS business in an all-stock, tax-free transaction for ~$800M

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) acquires certain EchoStar operations and other assets that comprise the company's Broadcast Satellite Service (BSS) Business for ~22.9M shares of the company stock that will be distributed to EchoStar shareholders.

DISH President and CEO Erik Carlson said, "This transaction brings those operations, including the BSS satellites, associated assets and key team members, in house and we expect those additions will create operational efficiencies and improve both free cash flow and EBITDA."

This tax-free transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019.