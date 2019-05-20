The Medicines Company up 9% premarket on positive inclisiran data

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 9% premarket, albeit on only 461 shares, in reaction to preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension study, ORION-3, evaluating twice-a-year dosing with inclisiran sodium 300 mg in patients with high cardiovascular risk and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) ("bad" cholesterol).
Based on three years' follow-up, treated patients experienced sustained lowering of LDL-C by more than 50%. Specifically, treatment with inclisiran showed a 51% reduction in bad cholesterol levels through day 210, the primary endpoint (p<0.001). The treatment benefit was independent of the dose level and number of doses previously received in ORION-1.
No new safety signals were observed.
Pivotal Phase 3 readouts will happen next quarter. If all goes well, the company will file its U.S. marketing application in Q4 followed by its application in Europe in Q1 2020.
