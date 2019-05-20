Targets shakes off a bear call

Morgan Stanley upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to an Equal-weight after having the retailer set at Underweight on its view that margin erosion will moderate.

"We are modeling flattish EBIT margins in 2019, below guidance for ~10 bps expansion yet an improvement from 35 bps decline in 2018," writes analyst Simeon Gutman.

"We think the risk that TGT misses its margin guide is appropriately reflected in the stock’s relatively inexpensive valuation," he adds.

MS reiterates a price target of $67 on the "retail survivor" vs. the 52- week trading range of $60.15 to $90.39.