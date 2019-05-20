KKR in new partnership for Williston Basin oil and gas assets

KKR (NYSE:KKR) teams up with Oklahoma City-based Western Natural Resources LLC to acquire producing and undeveloped oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin.

KKR is making its investment in the partnership through funds affiliated with KKR's Energy Real Assets strategy, which has invested ~$4.0B in capital across 12 transactions since 2015 and manages a portfolio of oil and gas assets in unconventional and conventional resource areas across the U.S.

