AstraZeneca's Symbicort Turbuhaler shows value proposition in real-world asthma study

New data from Novel START, an open-label real-world study of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Symbicort Turbuhaler (budesonide/formoterol) in patients with mild asthma showed a treatment advantage compared to two commonly used regimens. The results are being presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Dallas, TX and have just been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Mild asthma sufferers who used Symbicort Turbohaler experienced a 51% reduction in annual asthma exacerbations compared to albuterol alone. Compared to budesonide alone, the exacerbation rates were the same, but patients using Symbicort Turbuhaler received a 52% lower mean dose of steroids.