NRG Energy to buy Stream Energy retail businesses in $300M deal

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) agrees to acquire Stream Energy's retail electricity and natural gas business for $300M plus working capital.

NRG expects the deal to increase its market share in Texas, Pennsylvania and a number of other markets in the eastern U.S.; the company is the biggest seller of electricity in Texas, controlling more than 30% of the state's retail power market, a reach that will grow with the addition of Stream's 600K residential customers.

NRG says the deal represents a 4.6x enterprise value/adjusted EBITDA multiple of the $65M annualized expected annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate.