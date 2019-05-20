Coca-Cola to keep Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announces that it will maintain its majority stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for the foreseeable future.

The beverage company says it will begin presenting the financial statements of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa within its results from continuing operations in Q2 after it has been accounted for as a discontinued operation since Coca-Cola became the controlling shareowner in October of 2017.

"Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is a very important part of the Coca-Cola system, and we see great opportunities to create even more value," notes Coca-Cola COO Brian Smith.

KO +0.33% premarket to $49.36.

Source: Press Release