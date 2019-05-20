Takeda's Entyvio beats Humira in head-to-head UC study

Results from a Phase 3b clinical trial, VARSITY, comparing Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) Entyvio (vedolizumab) to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) showed a greater treatment effect for Entyvio. The data were presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego.

Specifically, 67.1% of patients receiving intravenous vedolizumab achieved clinical response at week 14 compared to 45.9% for subcutaneously administered adalimumab. The separation was observed as early as week 6.

At week 52, 31.3% (n=120/383) of patients in the vedolizumab arm achieved clinical remission versus 22.5% (n=87/386) for adalimumab.

The FDA approved IV Entyvio in May 2014. Takeda's U.S. marketing application for a subcutaneous formulation is currently under agency review.