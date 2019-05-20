Tesla -4% after Wedbush cites major concerns

Wedbush drops its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $230 from $275 after once uber-bull Dan Ives sees even darker clouds just ahead for the Neutral-rated EV automaker.

"We continue to have major concerns around the trajectory of Tesla's growth prospects and underlying demand on Model 3 in the US over the coming quarters which is putting more heat in the kitchen on Musk & Tesla to reign in expenses at an accelerated rate with profitability targets in 2H19 a Kilimanjaro-like uphill climb," warns Ives.

Ives and team sees a best case deliveries total of 360K to 370K for the full year and a base case scenario of 340K to 355K.

"Additionally, with a code red situation at Tesla, Musk & Co. are expanding into insurance, robotaxis, and other sci-fi projects/endeavors when the company instead should be laser focused on shoring up core demand for Model 3 and simplifying its business model and expense structure in our opinion with headwinds abound," he goes on.