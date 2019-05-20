CURE Pharmaceutical expands leadership team

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) has announced four key hires to grow their leadership team.

Michael Redard will serve as CURE’s Chief Financial Officer. Josh Held becomes an independent new board member, Bhaumik Patel is CURE’s director of new technologies and Teresa Virgallito will be a scientific advisor.

Prior to CURE, Redard held CFO, vice president and general manager positions with several venture capital and private equity-backed companies, including Inogen, Medical Analysis Systems, CDTi Advanced Materials and Abrisa Technologies.

Held is founder and CEO of Chemistry Holdings and Made by Science.

Prior to joining CURE, Mr. Patel served as a senior scientist group lead at Chemistry Holdings.

Before CURE, Virgallito was the EVP of Chemistry Holdings.