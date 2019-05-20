Trump denies NYT report that banks didn't want to deal with him

In a series of tweets. President Donald Trump said the New York Times report that many banks didn't want to do business with him is wrong.

"I built a great business and don't need banks," he said.

In his continuing feud with the newspaper, he parenthetically implies the company will go out of business once he leaves office.

About Deutsche Bank, he said it "was very good and highly professional to deal with."

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), which denied the NYT story earlier, falls 2.4% in premarket trading in New York amid a decline of macro-sensitive equities in Europe and after UBS downgraded the German lender to sell.

