Lynas, Blue Line plan new Texas rare earths processing facility

Australia's Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas-based Blue Line Corp. to build the first rare earths separation plant in the U.S. in years.

The companies say their proposed joint venture, which would be majority owned by the Australian miner, would focus on separating heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium, and would be the only large-scale producer of medium and heavy rare earths outside China.

Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze says the U.S. venture will complement its operations in Malaysia while also closing a "critical" supply chain gap for U.S. manufacturers.

The companies provide no details on the cost of the proposed U.S. facility.