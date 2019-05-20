Lowe's bolsters retail analytics with new acquisition

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) announces that it acquired Retail Analytics from Boomerang Commerce for an undisclosed amount.

The Retail Analytics platform is expected to provide an analytics solution that processes product and pricing datasets to convert them to insights and actions.

The company says the deal will accelerate its technology capabilities and focus on driving strong retail fundamentals. The Retail Analytics techn will be integrated into Lowe's core retail business and bolster strategic and data-driven pricing and merchandise assortment decisions across Lowe's businesses.

"One of the key components of our transformation here at Lowe's is to modernize our technology. Pricing and Assortment Planning have been identified as strategic areas in need of modernization. And when we find the right assets available to buy and advance our strategy, we'll do that," says Lowe's CIO Seemantini Godbole,

LOW +0.03% premarket to $109.06

Source: Press Release