Sonoco to acquire Corenso Holdings America

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) to acquire Corenso Holdings America, Inc. for ~$110M in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19.

According to Rob Tiede, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, “The acquisition of Corenso Holdings America creates a long-term opportunity for Sonoco as CHA operates a best-in-class uncoated recycled paperboard mill that is capable of producing a wide variety of coreboard grades, in addition to providing attractive core converting assets and long-term partnerships with customers.”

The acquisition of Corenso Holdings America will be modestly accretive to company’s earnings in 2019.