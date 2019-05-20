Alta Mesa says SEC probing its finances

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) -6.3% pre-market after saying the SEC is investigating the company for potential fraud amid admitted failures in its financial reporting.

AMR already is struggling to survive, and recently laid off a third of its 200 employees and wrote down the value of its assets by $3.1B because of its undisclosed financial flaws; the company says it holds more than $1B in debt and could face default on more of its loans.

AMR says Nasdaq notified it last week that the company was not in compliance with the market's continued listing standards due to delays in filing its 10-Q report for the March quarter and its 10-K for 2018.