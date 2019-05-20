Ascendis Pharma's TransCon shows favorable safety profile in late-stage study

Preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, fliGHt, evaluating the safety and tolerability of Ascendis Pharma's (NASDAQ:ASND) TransCon Growth Hormone in patients with pediatric growth hormone deficiency previously treated with commercially available daily growth hormone therapies showed a comparable safety profile.

There were no drug-related discontinuations or serious adverse events, no neutralizing antibodies and a low level of low-titer non-neutralizing antibodies. The data also showed a favorable safety profile in treatment-naïve patients under three years old.

The company plans to lock the clinical database next quarter. It expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020.

Management will present detailed results at its R&D Day in NYC on June 26.