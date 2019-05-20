Strong quarterly trends for Palo Alto - Piper

Piper Jaffray's end-of-quarter Security Reseller survey shows strong trends for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Out of the 20 global resellers and distributors in the survey, nearly half says the cloud move is a positive growth driver for PANW.

Demand was unchanged from the last survey. The breakdown had two distributors in Europe at Above Plan, two U.S. resellers were In-Line With Plan and one was Below Plan, and two APAC resellers were In-Line.

Survey feedback for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was positive, with no resellers below plan.