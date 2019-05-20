Blue Apron preps for reverse stock split

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) announced that the company is actively pursuing plans to effect a reverse stock split.

The company plans to split the Class A shares and Class B shares on a ratio of somewhere between 1-for-5 to 1-for-15.

The company notes the primary purpose for the proposed reverse stock split is to increase the market price of the Class A shares, as well as improve the marketability and liquidity of shares.

The company will also regain compliance with NYSE listing rules by splitting shares.

APRN +1.70% after hours to $0.76. Shares are down 75% over the last 52 weeks.

Source: Press Release