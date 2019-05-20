Masimo's SpHb device effective in noninvasive hemoglobin monitoring

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reports the results of a study in Beijing evaluating the ability Masimo SpHb (noninvasive hemoglobin) to estimate when to conduct invasive hemoglobin measurement to detect possible anemia in patients undergoing spine or cytoreductive surgery.

The study enrolled 69 adult patients. The patients were randomly divided into an SpHb group (32 patients) and a standard care group (37 patients).

The researchers determined the positive predictive value (PPV) of SpHb for the SpHb group and clinician perception in the standard care group in detecting a decrease in lab hemoglobin of more than 1 g/dL or lab hemoglobin of less than 10 g/dL.

The researchers found that the incidence of unnecessary hemoglobin measurement was lower in the SpHb group than the standard care group.

For a decrease of >1 g/dL in lab hemoglobin, SpHb had a PPV of 93.3%, compared to 54.5% for clinical perception.

For hemoglobin <10 g/dL, SpHb had a PPV of 86.7%, compared to 50.0% for clinical perception.

In addition, the researchers calculated that, compared to lab hemoglobin, SpHb had bias and precision of -0.29 +/- 1.03 g/dL, with limits of agreement of -2.30 and 1.72 g/dL.

The researchers concluded that trend in SpHb could detect a decrease in Hb in dynamic situations and indicate the appropriate timing for further Hb measurements.