Qudian +5.3% after Q1 results beat; guidance reaffirmed

Qudian (NYSE:QD) surges 5.3% in premarket trading after Q1 results exceeded expectations and its loan book grew 91% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted net income of RMB 974.3M ($145.2M), or RMB 3.27 (49 cents) per ADS, beating the per-share consensus estimate of 34 cents; compares with RMB 338.5M, or RMB 1.04.

Q1 revenue increased 22% Y/Y to RMB 2.10B, or $312.4M, surpassing the consensus estimate of $259.8M.

Q1 new active borrowers rose 17% to 523,979 from 449,480 in Q4.

Loan book growth of 91% Y/Y.

Reaffirms guidance issued in December 2018; expect FY2019 non-GAAP net income to exceed RMB 3.5B.

Previously: Qudian beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (May. 20 2019)