SpartanNash -3% after EBITDA drop

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) falls after posting a mixed Q1 report.

Sales growth was 6.6% during the quarter after the acquisition of Martin's, as well as sales growth in the food distribution and military distribution segments factored in. The food distributor generated $54.7M of EBITDA during the quarter vs. $67.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, SpartanNash reaffirms prior guidance for mid single-digit sales growth, EPS of $1.20 to $1.50 and adjusted EBITDA of $190M to $205M. "While we are not satisfied with our bottom-line results for the quarter, our team remains committed to our fiscal 2019 objectives and long-term strategy, which we believe will support both future growth and profitability long-term," says CEO David Staples.

Shares of SPTN are down 2.75% premarket to $14.50.

