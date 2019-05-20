Outlook poised to add to ONS-5010-stoked rally, up 30% premarket

Nano cap Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) is up 30% premarket on robust volume. Shares have tripled since last Wednesday when it reported Q1 results.

Investors appear enthusiastic with the company's progress with lead candidate ONS-5010. The FDA has signed-off on the IND for a second Phase 3 trial comparing the ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis (ranibizumab) in wet AMD patients. Enrollment should commence next month. The primary endpoint is the change from a baseline in mean visual acuity of at least five letters.

Enrollment in the first Phase 3 is almost completed.

If all goes well, marketing applications in multiple markets are on tap in 2020.