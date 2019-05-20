BP's London HQ blocked by Greenpeace protestors

Greenpeace activists block entrances to BP's London headquarters, declaring a "climate emergency" and demanding the company end all new oil and gas exploration.

The protestors arrived in the early morning and encased themselves in heavy containers weighing several tons each that are blocking all five entrances to prevent staff from entering BP's offices in St James Square.

The activist group says it aims to keep BP's headquarters closed for "at least the whole of this AGM week," referring to the company's scheduled annual general meeting in Aberdeen on Tuesday.