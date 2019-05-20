Zebra Technologies to acquire Profitect Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to acquire Profitect Inc. for an undisclosed term, funded with a combination of cash on hand along with fully committed financing available under its credit facility.

“The acquisition of Profitect expands our relevancy deeper and wider in global retail operations while advancing our software capabilities to make our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision even more accessible,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies.

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q19 and will be immaterial to sales and profitability in the near term.