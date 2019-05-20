FCC chair to recommend Sprint/T-Mobile approval

Update: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tells Bloomberg: "In light of the significant commitments made by T-Mobile and Sprint as well as the facts in the record to date, I believe that this transaction is in the public interest and intend to recommend to my colleagues that the FCC approve it.”

Original Post: Reuters sources say the FCC will formally approve the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) deal.

The announcement won't come today since the FCC still needs to draft the order.

Sprint shares are up 20.9% , T-Mobile +5.2% , Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +2% , and AT&T (NYSE:T) +1% .

