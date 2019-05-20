American Airlines -3% after Morgan Stanley warns on labor risk

Morgan Stanley drops American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to an Underweight rating from Equal-weight and takes its price target all the way down to $26 from $40.

"AAL faces the most labor risk within the group, which we assume will be reset higher over the next 6- 18 months and drive CASM-Ex Fuel up 2.5-3.5% on average between 2019 / 2020, and further compounded by jet fuel prices rising ~10% next year per forwards," warns the MS analyst team.

Adding it all up, the firm sees downside risk to the consensus estimates on AAL.