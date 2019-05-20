Total, Eni freeze Russian payments over contaminated oil - Reuters

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eni (NYSE:E) have stopped payments to Russian firms who sold them contaminated oil and said they will only pay when compensation is agreed, Reuters reports, upping the stakes in what the Western companies say is the worst disruption to Russian oil supply.

Total and Eni told their suppliers, including Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), that they would be ready to make payments when the extent of damages is clear and would pay for clean oil when supplies resume, according to the report.

Payment for millions of barrels of contaminated oil, which have been stuck for weeks in pipelines, was due on May 15.