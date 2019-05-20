Health Canada grants Pure Sunfarms processing license for Delta 3 greenhouse facility

Emerald Health Therapeutics' (OTCQX:EMHTF) joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, has received a Standard Processing License from Health Canada for its 1.1M square foot Delta 3 greenhouse facility.

The Processing License permits Pure Sunfarms to extract and process cannabis at its Delta 3 facility, which will enable the development and manufacture of products derived from cannabis, including oils, other concentrates, and edibles.

Pure Sunfarms will require an additional amendment to its sales license to sell cannabis oil, which it expects by Q4.

The Processing License is one of two regulatory steps required to sell directly to provincially/territorially authorized distributors and private retailers.