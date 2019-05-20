Can-Fite up 5% premarket on namodenonson progress

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 5% premarket on increased volume in apparent response to its announcement that it is preparing to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Namodenoson in advanced liver cancer, a Fast Track- and Orphan Drug-tagged indication in the U.S.

It also announced that updated data from its Phase 2 trial assessing Namodenoson for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma with underlying Child-Pugh B cirrhosis will be presented at the International Liver Cancer Association Annual Conference in Chicago on September 22.