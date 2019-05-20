Mack-Cali alleges conflict of interest in activist's `clarifications'

In its back-and-forth with an activist investor, Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) claims Bow Street tried to take control of a proposed strategic review committee.

Specifically, it said Bow Street's clarifications to Mack-Cali's draft settlement proposal included one in which the investor would be actively involved in the committee's work, including engaging potential bidders "to the extent Bow Street deems necessary."

Mack-Cali sees this as a conflict of interest in that Bow Street has submitted its own proposal to acquire certain of Mack-Cali's assets.

