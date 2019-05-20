Union Gaming drops estimates on Macau names

Union Gaming adjusts price targets on Macau casino stocks after factoring in a variety of factors, including softer China macro trends from the trade war with the U.S. and new competition from APAC casinos with lower tax rates.

"We are now forecasting VIP revenue in Macau to decline 15% in 2019 (vs -8% previously). Our mass market revenue forecast for 2019 is unchanged at +10%. Overall, we estimate Macau GGR to decline 2% in 2019," updates analyst John DeCree.

Union Gaming lowers its price target on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to $78 from $80, while the PT on Wynn goes to $150 from $165. The setup on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) looks more favorable to the firm, with the PT only being dropped $2 to $38.