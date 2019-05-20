S, TMUS among premarket gainers

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) +26% as the company is poised to add to ONS-5010.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) +28% on receiving a commitment to again expand the retrofit of a major national account customer’s lighting systems with Orion’s state-of-the-art LED lighting and wireless IoT enabled control solutions at additional locations nationwide.
Sprint (NYSE:S) +25% as FCC Chairman will recommend Sprint, T-Mobile approval.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) +16%.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +9% on Q4 results.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) +8%.
The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) +5% on positive inclisiran data.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +6%.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) +6% as FCC Chairman will recommend Sprint, T-Mobile approval.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) +6%.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) +5%.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) +5%.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +5% on receipt of $10M payment from LAVVAN for delivering on first major CBD milestone.
