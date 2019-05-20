First Internet Bank builds up small business lending division

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) agrees to acquire the small business lending division of First Colorado National Bank, bolstering its business to offer loans to entrepreneurs.
The balance of loans outstanding to be acquired was ~$39.0M at March 31, 2019, comprised primarily of SBA 7(a) loans; it's also acquiring a servicing portfolio consisting of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold in the secondary market, which had a balance of ~$112.0M at March 31, 2019.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Sees paying for the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from loan sales planned for Q2 2019.
Expects to sell the guaranteed portion of new loans originated by the SBA division in the secondary market.
