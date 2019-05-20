First Internet Bank builds up small business lending division

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) agrees to acquire the small business lending division of First Colorado National Bank, bolstering its business to offer loans to entrepreneurs.

The balance of loans outstanding to be acquired was ~$39.0M at March 31, 2019, comprised primarily of SBA 7(a) loans; it's also acquiring a servicing portfolio consisting of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold in the secondary market, which had a balance of ~$112.0M at March 31, 2019.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Sees paying for the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from loan sales planned for Q2 2019.