Taronis to acquire water conservation technology company

Taronis Technologies (TRNX +4.7% ) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Water Pilot.

The investment shall be payable in Taronis common stock equivalent to $1.275M in value, and will include conditional earn-out payments.

The acquisition is scheduled to close on or before May 31, 2019.

"The cross sales potential for our combined company is very promising, and has the potential to drive revenue growth for years to come." commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis.