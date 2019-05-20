Stocks lower as trade tensions continue to dampen sentiment

Stocks are off to a weak start as fears over the effects on tech companies from the Trump administration's crackdown on Huawei add to concerns about the trade war between the U.S. and China; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.7% , Nasdaq -1.6% .

Alphabet, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Lumentum are some of the companies that have suspended business with Huawei following new regulations that require U.S. licensing approval to conduct business with the Chinese firm.

"Huawei has its tentacles in so many parts of technology sector." says Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "That's why this is not a one-day event."

European bourses trade deeply in the red, with Germany's DAX -1.9% , France's CAC -1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., the S&P information technology ( -1.6% ) sector leads the retreat, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index -2.7% ; the utilities sector ( +0.2% ) is the only group trading higher in the early going.

Chip stocks including Micron Technology ( -3% ), Nvidia ( -3% ), Advanced Micro Devices ( -2.9% ) and Lam Research ( -3.3% ) all trade lower, and telecom supplier Lumentum -3% after cutting its quarterly guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed despite the lower start in equities, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.20% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.39%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.94.